Kamehameha moves into state boys volleyball semifinals

The Kamehameha Warriors are in the semifinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA Boys Volleyball State Championships. Read more

Lai Hirahara had six kills to lead a balanced offense as Kamehameha (11-5) swept third-seeded Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 on Thursday night at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

The Warriors of the Kapalama campus will meet second-seeded Moanalua, the OIA champion.

“I still want them to be a little more aggressive in the beginning. I like the way our passing is a lot better now,” Warriors coach Sava Agpoon said. “Moanalua is a pretty tough team. Keanu (Kawaa) is hot right now.”

Middle Sean Friedl, outside hitter Heston Cabinian and Nuu Hookano-Pelekai chipped in four kills each as Kamehameha played a steadier match. Big Island Interscholastic Federation champion KS-Hawaii struggled against Kamehameha’s serve from the start.

The Big Island Warriors had 13 combined errors in the first set — two setting errors, seven hitting errors and four service errors — as Kamehameha eased to a 1-0 lead. It was a 13-12 KS-Hawaii lead before Kapalama went on an 8-1 run to surge ahead for good.

Kapalama dominated the second set, getting three aces from libero Harryzen Soares, two from Laa Aceret and one from Hookano-Pelekai.

KS-Hawaii led 10-7 in the third game, benefiting from Kapalama errors. Kapalama reserves sparked the comeback. Dylan Oliva’s block gave Kapalama a 12-11 lead and an ace by Cabinian kept the run going.

KS-Hawaii got within 16-14 after a Kapalama service error, but a block and a kill by Friedl helped stem KS-Hawaii’s momentum.

Keoki Silva IV had three kills in the third set to help the ILH runner-up advance to the semifinal round.

Assistant coach Albert Pacheco filled in for KS-Hawaii head coach Daryl Masanda.

KS-Hawaii was 10-0 in BIIF play.

“For the most part, there were a lot of errors on our part. We didn’t win the serving and passing battle. Kamehameha was smarter in their playing,” Pacheco said. “We had different lineups and it was time for the boys to show their all. I’m proud of what they’ve done. We have to be more consistent. We don’t see this kind of caliber on the Big Island. We need to be smarter, hitting into the block.”