Waiakea comes from behind to beat Saint Louis and advance to state baseball final

WAILUKU >> Dylan Honda scored Kedren Kinzie on a one-out bunt in the top of the seventh and Waiakea rallied with three runs over the final two innings to defeat Saint Louis 5-4 tonight in the first Division I semifinal of the Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Baseball State Championships at Iron Maehara Stadium.

Honda finished with three hits and scored a run for Waiakea (10-0), which will play the winner of tonight’s game between Baldwin and Kailua for the title on Saturday.

Nu’u Contrades had two hits for Saint Louis, including the go-ahead RBI single in a four-run fifth inning that put the Crusaders ahead 4-2.

Devin Garza tied it with a two-run single in the sixth inning and Kinzie scored after a leadoff walk in the seventh to put Baldwin in front.

Contrades hit a one-out single to left in the bottom of the inning to bring up shortstop Aiva Arquette, who lined into a double play to Garza at second to end it.

Waiakea reliever Justice Dorser entered the game with two on and one out in the sixth inning and got Saint Louis to hit into the first of two double plays over the final two innings.

The Warriors, who also eliminated Saint Louis in the last state tournament held in 2019, advanced to the final in ’18, when they lost to Baldwin.

Waiakea’s last state championship came in 2012.