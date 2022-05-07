Hawaii News Hawaii’s graduation season gets underway By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 1:07 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Graduation season kicks off in Hawaii with ceremonies today for the University of Hawaii’s West Oahu campus, Chaminade University and Hawaii Pacific University. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Graduation season kicks off in Hawaii with ceremonies today for the University of Hawaii’s West Oahu campus, Chaminade University and Hawaii Pacific University. University of Hawaii West Oahu >> Today, Outdoor Courtyard on campus >> 9 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities and math, natural and health science >> 1 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences Each graduate is limited to four guests. Hawaii Pacific University >> Today, promenade at Aloha Tower Marketplace >> 10 a.m. ceremony for College of Health and Society, College of Natural and Computational Sciences, School of Nursing >> 4 p.m. ceremony for College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Professional Studies Each graduate is allowed up to four guests. The event will be livestreamed on the HPU website. Chaminade University >> 5:30 p.m. today, Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell Only guests with tickets will be allowed into the ceremony, which is expected to run until approximately 8 p.m. Graduates can meet their nonticketed guests outside of the Waikiki Shell afterward to receive lei. The event will be livestreamed on Chaminade University’s YouTube channel. Brigham Young University Hawaii holds its spring commencement at 9:30 a.m. June 25 at the Cannon Activities Center on campus. No tickets will be required for general admission seating. UH’s commencement schedule for all of its 10 campuses includes a mix of in- person, drive-through and walk-through ceremonies this month. Hawaii’s public schools will offer in-person graduation ceremonies but might have health and safety restrictions and guest limits. Previous Story Hawaii Legislature ends ‘breakthrough’ session