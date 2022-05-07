Hawaii’s graduation season gets underway

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Graduation season kicks off in Hawaii with ceremonies today for the University of Hawaii’s West Oahu campus, Chaminade University and Hawaii Pacific University. Read more

University of Hawaii West Oahu

>> Today, Outdoor Courtyard on campus

>> 9 a.m. ceremony for applied science, business administration, education, humanities and math, natural and health science

>> 1 p.m. ceremony for creative media, public administration and social sciences

Each graduate is limited to four guests.

Hawaii Pacific University

>> Today, promenade at Aloha Tower Marketplace

>> 10 a.m. ceremony for College of Health and Society, College of Natural and Computational Sciences, School of Nursing

>> 4 p.m. ceremony for College of Business, College of Liberal Arts, College of Professional Studies

Each graduate is allowed up to four guests. The event will be livestreamed on the HPU website.

Chaminade University

>> 5:30 p.m. today, Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell

Only guests with tickets will be allowed into the ceremony, which is expected to run until approximately 8 p.m. Graduates can meet their nonticketed guests outside of the Waikiki Shell afterward to receive lei. The event will be livestreamed on Chaminade University’s YouTube channel.

Brigham Young University Hawaii holds its spring commencement at 9:30 a.m. June 25 at the Cannon Activities Center on campus. No tickets will be required for general admission seating.

UH’s commencement schedule for all of its 10 campuses includes a mix of in- person, drive-through and walk-­through ceremonies this month.

Hawaii’s public schools will offer in-person graduation ceremonies but might have health and safety restrictions and guest limits.