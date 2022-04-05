Outdoor mask rule dropped for Hawaii public school graduations

Hawaii’s public high school graduation ceremonies will take small steps toward normalcy by dropping the outdoor masking requirement and making other changes to ease restrictions slightly, state interim Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi announced
The state Department of Education also released the list of graduation dates and locations.
The commencement guidelines have been eased “to reflect less restrictive COVID-19 requirements across the state, but certain restrictions will still apply to ensure the health and safety of all attendees,” said a department statement.
Hayashi added in the statement: “As our ceremonies continue to adapt to improving conditions, this year’s celebrations will be more open than the virtual and drive-thru ceremonies of 2020 and the hybrid ceremonies of 2021 while adhering to current guidelines. We thank our students, families and schools for working together to keep all participants as safe as possible during these well-deserved celebrations.”
In addition to the department’s standard health and safety protocols and county regulations, commencement events must adhere to the DOE’s commencement guidelines, which include:
>> Masks must be worn at all times for indoor ceremonies. Masks worn indoors may be removed briefly for picture taking.
>> All participants must be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours prior to the ceremony. If someone unvaccinated has no symptoms of illness and no known exposure to someone with COVID-19, a negative COVID-19 self-test result is sufficient.
>> Graduates will be allowed to bring a pre-set number of household members as ceremony guests. The amount of guests will be determined by each school based on capacity.
>> Ceremonies must be held outdoors or in a venue with adequate ventilation or fans/filtration systems. Third-party venues that comply with county social gathering rules are allowed.
The guidance is subject to change, the department said. Schools will be sharing logistical details with parents and guardians, and those with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s school directly.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.