The Rainbow Wahine softball team opened its final home series of the season Friday night with a 1-0 win over Big West-leading Cal State Fullerton.

Brianna Lopez spaced seven hits and three walks in going the distance. The freshman struck out five Titans batters.

Hawaii had lost 16 straight against CSUF, but improves to 20-17 and 14-8. The Titans are 34-17 and 18-4. Each team has five games left, the first two today at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium., starting at 2 p.m. It will be senior day for five Rainbow Wahine players.

Hawaii’s offense Friday came on a run-scoring single off the bat of freshman Izabella Martinez, who drove in Ka‘ena Keliinoi in the sixth to break the scoreless tie.

HAWAII 1, CS FULLERTON 0

CSF (34-17, 18-4) 000 000 0 – 0 7 0

UH (20-17, 14-8) 000 001 x — 1 7 0

W—Brianna Lopez. L—Raci Miranda.