Raiatea Helm to perform with Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra
Features | On the Scene

Raiatea Helm to perform with Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.
  On Friday, Raiatea Helm, 37, joins the Hawai'i Symphony Orchestra for the season's final HapaSymphony concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center

    COURTESY RAIATEA HELM

    On Friday, Raiatea Helm, 37, joins the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for the season’s final HapaSymphony concert at the Hawaii Theatre Center

Zachary Helm wasn’t surprised when his daughter, Raiatea, asked him for an ukulele; music was part of every day life for the Helm family, and so he bought her an instrument. Read more

