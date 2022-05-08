comscore Reflections on Hawaii’s ‘historic’ legislative session shine bright | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Reflections on Hawaii’s ‘historic’ legislative session shine bright

  • By Andrew Gomes and Dan Nakaso agomes@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The House floor is seen during the final floor session at the state Capitol on Thursday.

    The House floor is seen during the final floor session at the state Capitol on Thursday.

It’s only 60 days long, but Hawaii’s legislative session this year was a monumental affair featuring some self-reform, historic spending and a return to in-person public participation, all largely in the wake of a bribery scandal, a budget deficit and peak coronavirus infections. Read more

