David Shapiro: Kirk Caldwell sowed the seeds of doom in his bid for governor
- By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:12 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks during a news conference on Dec. 14, 2020.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree