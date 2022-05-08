comscore David Shapiro: Kirk Caldwell sowed the seeds of doom in his bid for governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
David Shapiro: Kirk Caldwell sowed the seeds of doom in his bid for governor

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  Then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks during a news conference on Dec. 14, 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Then-Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks during a news conference on Dec. 14, 2020.

Kirk Caldwell said the political unpopularity that led to his exit from the governor’s race was the result of “tough decisions” he made as Honolulu mayor on thorny issues such as COVID-19, homelessness and rail transit. Read more

