Hawaii men’s volleyball wins its second national championship in a row with a sweep of Long Beach State

  By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  Hawaii players celebrate after defeating Long Beach State.

  Hawaii's Spyros Chakas, left, went for a dig next to teammate Chaz Galloway during Saturday's NCAA men's college volleyball championship in Los Angeles.

  Hawaii's Dimitrios Mouchlias elevated for a hit against Long Beach State in Saturday's NCAA men's college volleyball championship match in Los Angeles.

  Hawaii players and coaches posed for a group photo Saturday after defeating Long Beach State to win the NCAA men's college volleyball championship in Los Angeles.

It was a boom with a broom, a sweep on a neutral court where Hawaii neutralized top-seeded Long Beach State en route to becoming the fifth consecutive program to win back-to-back NCAA men’s volleyball titles. Read more

