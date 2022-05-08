Dave Reardon: Hawaii men’s volleyball team wins back-to-back national championships
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:21 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii players cut down the net after defeating Long Beach State in straight sets to win the NCAA men’s college volleyball championship Saturday in Los Angeles. It was the second consecutive title for the Rainbow Warriors.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii outside hitter Keoni Thiim held up the championship trophy after Hawaii beat Long Beach State on Saturday in Los Angeles.