Don’t be afraid of jalapeño peppers. When roasted, they have a delicious flavor and are mild if you remove their seeds and veins. This version of a stuffed jalapeño is a great appetizer. If you must, substitute sweet peppers. Each pepper is cut in half lengthwise and makes a great receptacle for mild cream cheese with bits of Portuguese sausage. Although you can substitute any sausage, the Portuguese sausage provides the perfect saltiness. To remove excess oil, soak the sausage in hot water for just a few minutes. Then, each pepper is artistically wrapped in one whole strip of salty bacon. Bake or air fry, then munch away.

Jalapeño Portuguese Sausage Poppers

Ingredients:

• 3 ounces hot or mild Portuguese sausage, diced

• 5 jalapeños, substitute sweet peppers

• 4 ounces whipped or softened regular or light cream cheese

• 10 slices bacon, not thick cut

Directions:

Place diced sausage in a bowl with hot water and let sit 5 minutes to remove excess oil. Drain and set aside. Wash jalapeños and slice them in half lengthwise, trying to keep the stem on. With a spoon, remove seeds and veins. Mix cream cheese with diced sausage. Fill the jalapeño halves. If you have enough filling, you can move the filling higher. Wrap one slice of bacon around each one. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place on a foil-lined tray with a rack, if possible as bacon will drip as it crisps. Bake or air fry until bacon is crisp, for about 20 minutes. Serve immediately.

Makes 10 poppers. Can prepare up to two days in advance and refrigerate.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.