$164 million for teachers in Hawaii should aid retention, union says

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • State Rep. Sylvia Luke.

The union representing Hawaii’s 13,500 public school teachers is cheering the Legislature’s approval of a state budget that includes more than $164 million to fix salary shortfalls for thousands of educators and maintain pay differentials to those working in some hard-to-staff categories. Read more

