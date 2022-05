Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I was a full-time public school teacher from 1975 to 2010. I have been in a part-time tech-support position since 2014 at Kaunakakai Elementary School.

While I agree with everyone that wearing a mask is not normal or comfortable, I ask people to consider what public school students, faculty, staff and administrators must deal with on a daily basis. Positive COVID-19 cases are increasing again. In our small elementary school of fewer than 300 students, we are experiencing a rise in positive COVID-19 cases. Teachers and support staff are physically exposed.

Our school also hosts two preschool classes. None of these students are old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If not with masks, how else can we effectively protect these youngest and most vulnerable?

We just came off of a year-and-a-half of distance learning. Standardized test scores and anecdotal observations by teachers indicate that learning took a massive hit.

Are we willing to place our students into a deeper educational hole because of an inconvenience?

Glenn Kondo

Kualapuu, Molokai

Spanish-language pupils heard Montoya concert

Your “Back in the Day” photo from March 4, 1966 (Star-Advertiser, May 2), which showed guitarist Carlos Montoya, struck a chord and I would like to note how special it was.

I was the state Department of Education’s foreign language specialist at that time and contacted Montoya’s agent to ask if he would do a special concert for Spanish-language students. Since the Honolulu Symphony was picking up the heavy costs, he agreed for a nominal $1,000.

The Spanish community gathered local talents (flamenco dancers and Latino singers aplenty) who did the warmup and Don Carlos himself did the second half.

There were more than 2,000 students and teachers at Blaisdell from Oahu’s public and private schools who enjoyed this special presentation. That was 56 years ago. The students with an average age of 16 would now be 72 years old. I wonder how many remember this event.

John Wollstein

Waikiki

Students need books, schools need libraries

An excellent commentary from Martha Robertson (“Reading changes our minds, especially through print books,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, May 5).

Print books are needed, especially for elementary-age students. Sadly, libraries have been closed in some schools and there are no plans to have them open next year. Bookshelves are covered and students are not borrowing books.

Believe me, young students love going to the library. A print book can be read and enjoyed, and lead to being a lifelong reader. I can’t imagine any child enjoying an eBook in the same way as a print book. Please support an open library at every school.

Pat Paterson

Moiliili

Bioenergy plant needed to provide firm power

Good for the much-needed reality check on solar energy (“Can 100% renewable energy by 2045 be reliable, affordable?,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 7). Intermittent solar with battery backup that lasts only two days is hardly reliable.

April was cloudy and rainy almost every day on east Hawaii Island. My rooftop solar was near useless.

Meanwhile, with higher oil prices increasing electricity rates, the twice-approved Hu Honua Bioenergy plant on Hawaii Island stands 99% complete, ready to produce electricity 24/7, rain or shine, and decrease our dependency on fossil fuels.

It’s still stalled by the Public Utilities Commission, which seemingly is more interested in activism and pleasing the vocal minority rather than serving the public interest with reliable, affordable energy for all.

Hu Honua has proven its case and extended a goodwill hand of cooperation. The majority of Hawaii Island residents approve of its completion, which is years overdue.

Glen Kagamida

Hilo

Don’t vote for veterans who don’t honor oaths

As a veteran myself, I understand how we vets tend to back candidates who are vets. For the upcoming elections, however, I would ask that veterans not just “click the vet box,” but do some serious research into candidates with a military background.

There are many vets in local and national government now who have forgotten their oaths to serve. Now they only serve themselves and only care about the power, money and perks gained from their positions in government. Now they shirk their duties or support people and causes that we definitely did not vote them in office to support.

So my fellow veterans, please think really hard about that candidate before you vote for them. Just don’t vote blindly for someone who you think still adheres to the values that you and I swore an oath to protect and defend when we were younger men and women. They won’t, once they get elected.

Terry Hunter

Aiea

