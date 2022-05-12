Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Priorities for city’s ARPA funds Today Updated 6:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The other half of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for Oahu — $193 million — is in the hands of the Honolulu City Council. During the acute phase of the pandemic, Mayor Rick Blangiardi had hands on the reins. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The other half of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for Oahu — $193 million — is in the hands of the Honolulu City Council. During the acute phase of the pandemic, Mayor Rick Blangiardi had hands on the reins. It’s good to see some of the general priorities. Among these are housing and infrastructure, including the Board of Water Supply, bearing up under the Red Hill contamination crisis. But there’s still lots for Council members (and their constituents) to discuss about the 44 proposals. Previous Story Letters: Masks protect students, teachers, support staff; Bioenergy plant needed to provide firm power; Don’t vote for veterans who don’t honor oaths