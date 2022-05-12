comscore Off the News: Priorities for city’s ARPA funds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Priorities for city’s ARPA funds

  • Today
  • Updated 6:06 p.m.

The other half of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for Oahu — $193 million — is in the hands of the Honolulu City Council. During the acute phase of the pandemic, Mayor Rick Blangiardi had hands on the reins. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Masks protect students, teachers, support staff; Bioenergy plant needed to provide firm power; Don’t vote for veterans who don’t honor oaths

Scroll Up