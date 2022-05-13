comscore Eddieson Reyes found guilty in Oahu road rage fatal shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Eddieson Reyes found guilty in Oahu road rage fatal shooting

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Eddieson Reyes turned to attorney Eric Seitz on Thursday as the guilty verdicts were read for the 2021 road rage shooting of Triston Billimon.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Eddieson Reyes turned to attorney Eric Seitz on Thursday as the guilty verdicts were read for the 2021 road rage shooting of Triston Billimon.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Friends and family of murder victim Triston Billimon consoled each other Thursday following the guilty verdict against Eddieson Reyes.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Friends and family of murder victim Triston Billimon consoled each other Thursday following the guilty verdict against Eddieson Reyes.

A 38-year-old man, accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Triston Billimon the night of June 18 in a road rage incident near the Likelike offramp in Kalihi, was found guilty of second-degree murder. Read more

Previous Story
Indoor masking to continue in Hawaii public school summer programs

Scroll Up