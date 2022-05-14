comscore CDC ranks Kauai as hot spot for COVID transmission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

CDC ranks Kauai as hot spot for COVID transmission

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved Kauai County from the yellow, medium-risk community level to the red, high-risk community level as COVID-19 case counts statewide continue to rise. Read more

