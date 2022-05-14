comscore Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy in port before humanitarian mission | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy in port before humanitarian mission

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The USNS Mercy is picking up crew and supplies in preparation for its voyage across the Pacific Ocean.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The USNS Mercy has 1,000 hospital beds, making it larger than many hospitals on land.

The Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy is in Honolulu making a pit stop to stock supplies and pick up crew as it makes its way across Oceania for the annual Pacific Partnership humanitarian mission. Read more

