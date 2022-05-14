comscore New information released shows impacts to Oahu’s aquifer from 2021 fuel spills at Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New information released shows impacts to Oahu’s aquifer from 2021 fuel spills at Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:57 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28 Eight granular activated charcoal tanks were installed by the U.S. Navy to filter water from the Red Hill Shaft.

    Eight granular activated charcoal tanks were installed by the U.S. Navy to filter water from the Red Hill Shaft.

The data raises new concerns about the threat of groundwater contamination to Oahu’s drinking water system. It also suggests that the environmental impacts of recent spills from the Red Hill facility are more extensive than the Navy has suggested. Read more

