New information released shows impacts to Oahu’s aquifer from 2021 fuel spills at Red Hill
- By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:57 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JAN. 28
Eight granular activated charcoal tanks were installed by the U.S. Navy to filter water from the Red Hill Shaft.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree