Kapaa closes in on first state crown in Division II softball

For the first time in school history, Kapaa is one win away from a state softball title.

Pitcher Seijia Makanani tripled home the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and finished 4-for-5 with four runs and four RBIs to lead the Warriors to a 16-13 win over OIA champion Waipahu in the Division II semifinals of the Datahouse/HHSAA Softball State Championships on Friday at Patsy Mink Stadium on Maui.

Makanani finished a double shy of the cycle and pitched a complete game with six strikeouts to lead Kapaa (11-3-1) into the final for the first time.

The Warriors had made the semifinals twice before, losing in 2008 and ’17.

Catcher Savannah Simons went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs and Kailee Gorospe drove in three runs for Kapaa, which scored in six of seven innings.

Waipahu first baseman Logan Chun homered and drove in five runs and Syan Yamamoto added a solo homer for the Marauders (15-2), who scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning but couldn’t hold on to a seven-run lead.

Waimea 8, Pac-Five 7, bottom 7

The game between the Menehunes and the Wolfpack was played under protest and will be restarted at approximately 4 p.m. today before the third-place game.

Waimea leads 8-7 with two outs in the seventh inning. The game was originally declared over, but after a protest of a play by Pac-Five with two outs in the seventh inning, the game will restart back to that situation.

—

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Division II

Semifinals

KAPAA 16, WAIPAHU 13

At Patsy Mink Field

Kapaa (11-3-1) 151 104 4 — 16 17 3

Waipahu (15-2) 800 023 0 — 13 10 1

Seijia Makanani and Savannah Simmons. Taylor Fukunaga and Kendalyn Cordeiro-Felise. W—Makanani. L–Fukunaga.

Leading hitters—Kap: Makanani 4-5, 3b, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Simons 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 run, 4 RBIs; Hailey Gibson 2-5, 2b, 3b, 2 runs; Makena Kupihea 2-4, run, RBI; Rhea Furtado 2-4, run, RBI; Kaia Davis-Caberto, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Kailee Gorospe 2b, run, 3 RBIs; Rhea Furtado 3b, run, RBI. Waip: Kristy Kitabayashi 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Cordeiro-Felise 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Logan Chun 3-4, HR, run, 5 RBIs; Ryanne Yoshimura 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Syan Yamamoto HR, 2 runs, RBI.

Consolation

Hawaii Prep 6, Waialua 0

Aiea 5, Kamehameha-Hawaii 2