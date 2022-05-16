Hawaii officials resume postponed aerial drop to eradicate coqui frogs in Waimanalo

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture this morning resumed plans to drop a citric acid solution over a remote mountain area of Waimanalo as part of efforts to eradicate invasive coqui frogs.

Helicopters were initially scheduled to drop the solution via “bambi buckets” back in the third week of April, but the operation was postponed due to high winds. The department said after weather clearance this morning, the treatment began at 9 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. today.

Officials said area residents and businesses have been continually informed of the planned treatment schedule, weather permitting.

They said the citric acid solution is a formula that has been successful in controlling and eradicating coqui in Hawaii in the past, and should not physically impact the neighborhood, and that helicopter noise will be intermittent.

The department first detected the coqui frog infestation last April along the base of the mountains in Waimanalo, where 65 frogs had been hand captured.

The invasive, small tree frogs known for their piercing, nocturnal “KO-KEE” calls, were first detected on Hawaii island in the late 1980s, where they have taken hold.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said besides being a major noise nuisance, coqui frogs pose a threat to native ecosystems, and compete with native birds for insects.

Upon discovery of the Oahu infestation, the state Agriculture Department joined forces with DLNR, the Hawaii Invasive Species Council, Oahu Invasive Species Committee, and Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to eradicate this coqui population.

DLNR said the treatment should have no significant impact on protected species in the area.