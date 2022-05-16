Man, 30, charged with murder in attack of Fort Street Mall security guard

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly hit a 58-year-old security guard with a metal water bottle on Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu.

Razi White, also known as Razi Ali White, sat in a chair with his arms folded in the cellblock at Honolulu District Court during his initial appearance before Judge Tracy Fukui today on a second-degree murder charge in Michael Stubbs’ death.

A Honolulu medical examiner determined Stubbs’ cause of death as blunt force trauma and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

White’s bail is set at $500,000.

The alleged attack occurred in the area of Pioneer Plaza at Fort Street Mall at about 5:25 p.m. on May 3.

Honolulu police said Stubbs told a man to leave the property at which time the man allegedly hit Stubbs in the head with a purple metal water bottle.

Court documents said the security guard collapsed to the ground, hitting his face first on the concrete walkway. The assailant fled the scene.

Stubbs sustained skull fractures and severe brain trauma in the attack and was taken in critical condition to Queen’s Medical Center where he died Thursday.

Police had initially arrested a 32-year-old man in downtown Honolulu on suspicion of attempted murder. Through an investigation, police said the man was discovered to have been misidentified by a witness and was no longer a suspect.

Court documents said police reviewed area surveillance video camera footage that showed a man, identified as White, carrying a metal purple water bottle.

Police arrested White in Iwilei Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with Stubbs’ death.