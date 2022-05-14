comscore Man, 30, arrested for criminal property damage, theft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, arrested for criminal property damage, theft

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:56 pm
  • COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS Razi Ali White was wanted on a warrant of arrest for criminal property damage and theft.

    COURTESY CRIMESTOPPERS

    Razi Ali White was wanted on a warrant of arrest for criminal property damage and theft.

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted for criminal property damage and theft.

Razi Ali White was arrested in the Iwilei area Friday just before noon, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said today.

White was wanted on an $11,000 warrant of arrest for second-degree criminal property damage and fourth-degree theft.

