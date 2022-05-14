Man, 30, arrested for criminal property damage, theft

Honolulu police arrested a 30-year-old man who was wanted for criminal property damage and theft.
Razi Ali White was arrested in the Iwilei area Friday just before noon, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said today.
White was wanted on an $11,000 warrant of arrest for second-degree criminal property damage and fourth-degree theft.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.