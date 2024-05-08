Man, 20, indicted in fatal Kalihi shooting

An Oahu grand jury indicted a 20-year-old man today in the shooting death of 23-year-old Richie Kony in Kalihi on April 30.

Ethan Taumua was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and two firearms offenses.

Taumua is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of life with the possibility of parole for the murder charge, and up to 20 years and 10 years in prison for carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony and place to keep pistol or revolver.

“This wasn’t a random act of violence,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said. “The evidence suggests the defendant and the victim knew each other. “Tragically, one of them is dead and the other faces decades in prison if convicted. It is another example of how every one loses when someone uses a gun to resolve a dispute.”