Honolulu police looking for man wanted for criminal property damage, theft

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a 31-year-old man wanted for an $11,000 warrant of arrest for second-degree criminal property damage and fourth-degree theft.

Razi Ali White, 30, is known to frequent the downtown and Waikiki areas, CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department said.

White is described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and a medium build. He has a tan complexion with pockmarks on his face, police said.

Anyone with information regarding White’s whereabouts should contact CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.