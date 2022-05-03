Apparent assault at Fort Street Mall leaves man, 57, in critical condition with head injury

A 57-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a critical head injury from an apparent assault on Fort Street Mall this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that the assault took place at around 5:30 p.m. Paramedics administered life-saving treatment for the patient and transported him to a hospital.
The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as an attempted murder.
