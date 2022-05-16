comscore Closure of Kalia Road proposed for redevelopment of Fort DeRussy in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Closure of Kalia Road proposed for redevelopment of Fort DeRussy in Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Regardless of the current status of the Army’s Fort DeRussy project, the Army has asked the current city administration to share in Kalia Road’s maintenance costs.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Regardless of the current status of the Army’s Fort DeRussy project, the Army has asked the current city administration to share in Kalia Road’s maintenance costs.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Pothole patches are seen on the heavily used roadway into Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pothole patches are seen on the heavily used roadway into Waikiki.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM According to documents obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the city previously pushed back on a plan to close Kalia Road in Waikiki.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    According to documents obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the city previously pushed back on a plan to close Kalia Road in Waikiki.

The Army has proposed a long-range plan to close a broad swath of Kalia Road in Waikiki as part of the redevelopment of the Fort DeRussy Complex, igniting concerns that it will cause gridlock and significantly increase bus commute times for workers in the state’s busiest tourism district. Read more

Previous Story
Lawmakers award Hawaii nonprofits nearly $50M

Scroll Up