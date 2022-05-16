Closure of Kalia Road proposed for redevelopment of Fort DeRussy in Waikiki
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com

Today
- Updated 10:48 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Regardless of the current status of the Army’s Fort DeRussy project, the Army has asked the current city administration to share in Kalia Road’s maintenance costs.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Pothole patches are seen on the heavily used roadway into Waikiki.

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
According to documents obtained by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the city previously pushed back on a plan to close Kalia Road in Waikiki.

