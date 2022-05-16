Punahou girls find strength in numbers
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Punahou’s winning 4x400 relay team was composed of, from left, Kylie Moniz, Xevani Salanoa, Hannah Miura and Natalie Kaku.
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s winning 4x100-meter relay team included, from left, Kelsey Ann Sato, Gabrielle Smith, Xevani Salanoa and Hannah Miura.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Punahou girls hoisted the trophy on Saturday after the Buffanblu won another the state title — the school’s 38th crown.
