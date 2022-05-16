comscore Storylines abound in the state boys meet | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Storylines abound in the state boys meet

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY CHAD KONISHI Saint Louis’ winning 4x100-meter relay team was composed of, from left, Trech Kekahuna, Vu Nguyen, Kanoa Monteilh and Yosei Takahashi.

    Saint Louis' winning 4x100-meter relay team was composed of, from left, Trech Kekahuna, Vu Nguyen, Kanoa Monteilh and Yosei Takahashi.

  • COURTESY DARREN CAMELLO Kapolei’s winning 4x400-meter relay team consisted of, from left, Josiah del Prado, Jordan McQueen, Kunique Yandall-Parker and Jason Kealoha.

    Kapolei's winning 4x400-meter relay team consisted of, from left, Josiah del Prado, Jordan McQueen, Kunique Yandall-Parker and Jason Kealoha.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Trech Kekahuna struck a pose after leading Saint Louis to the victory in the 4x100-meter relay victory on Saturday at Kamehameha.

    Trech Kekahuna struck a pose after leading Saint Louis to the victory in the 4x100-meter relay victory on Saturday at Kamehameha.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kapolei’s Jordan McQueen was the meet’s only three-event winner.

    Kapolei's Jordan McQueen was the meet's only three-event winner.

Punahou has always had a top-level boys track and field program, so the Buffanblu didn’t really need starting quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele to come out this year and contribute. He wound up overpowering his competition. Read more

