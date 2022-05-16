Scoreboard – May 16, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bulletin

Castle High School

Coaching Job Openings: Varsity Baseball Program, Varsity Girls Water Polo

Duties and responsibilities

• Organize and supervise a total sports program

• Relating to student athletes

• Preventative procedures

• Finance, equipment accountability, care of facilities

• Public relations

Qualifications

• College degree preferred

• Knowledge of the technical aspects of the sport

• Good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies

• NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification

• At least two years of coaching at the high school level or above

• Google applications; mail, drive, sheets, meets, etc.

How to apply

• Send resume and cover letter to:

Laynie.Sueyasu@k12.hi.us

Deadline

• All documents must be emailed by May 27, 2022 to be considered

• No drop offs will be considered