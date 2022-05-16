Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – May 16, 2022 Today Updated 10:41 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today No live local sporting events scheduled Tuesday No live local sporting events scheduled Bulletin Castle High School Coaching Job Openings: Varsity Baseball Program, Varsity Girls Water Polo Duties and responsibilities • Organize and supervise a total sports program • Relating to student athletes • Preventative procedures • Finance, equipment accountability, care of facilities • Public relations Qualifications • College degree preferred • Knowledge of the technical aspects of the sport • Good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies • NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification • At least two years of coaching at the high school level or above • Google applications; mail, drive, sheets, meets, etc. How to apply • Send resume and cover letter to: Laynie.Sueyasu@k12.hi.us Deadline • All documents must be emailed by May 27, 2022 to be considered • No drop offs will be considered Previous Story Television and radio - May 16, 2022 Next Story Punahou girls find strength in numbers