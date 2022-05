Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kyle Yokomizo was born and raised on Molokai. After moving to Honolulu in 1986, he goes back to Molokai often to visit friends and to hunt. He takes gentle care of the venison from field to table so it results in tender meat that is not gamey. Now that venison is more

available, try his recipe for tenderloin or backstrap (the equivalent to filet mignon in beef) cuts. He briefly coats it in a dry spice rub with fresh herbs, instead of overnight. He quickly sears it, which keeps it tender and rare to medium rare. If you prefer your meat more well-done, cook it longer. Kyle recommends that a fresh arugula salad with lemon and olive oil is a perfect pairing with venison.

Kyle Yokomizo’s Seared Venison Tenderloin

Ingredients:

• 2 venison tenderloins (about 3/4 pound) or backstrap

• 4 cloves garlic, smashed

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

• 5 fresh thyme sprigs, discard stems

• 1 fresh rosemary sprig, discard stem

• Optional: 1/2 teaspoon chile-lime seasoning

• 3 tablespoons salted butter

Directions:

Trim any gristle off the tenderloin. Mix garlic, salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary and chile-lime seasoning, if desired. Sprinkle seasoning onto tenderloin and let sit for 10 minutes. Heat a cast-iron skillet on high heat. Add butter and sear all sides of tenderloin for 30 seconds each for medium rare meat. Cook longer for medium.

Remove from skillet and let rest 5 minutes. Slice across the grain.

Serves 2.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of cookbooks A Chinese Kitchen and Back in the Day. She wants to hear about your cooking shortcuts. Reach her at lynette@brightlightcookery.com or @brightlightcookery on Instagram.