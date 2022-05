Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maui Cookie Lab just opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Kahului (140 Hoohana St.) The new storefront offers indoor seating and freshly baked classic cookies, along with an assortment of sweet treats.

“I would not be here today if it weren’t for the Maui community, which has welcomed and supported us to make this pivot as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” states Heidi Cramer, owner and founder of Maui Cookie Lab.

In addition to its traditional menu of baked goods, Maui Cookie Lab will offer items available only in-store, including a soft serve affogato and signature cookie ice cream sundaes, spun with locally made Roselani’s vanilla bean soft serve and topped with a fresh-baked classic cookie. Customers can also expect to find new cookie bars, more classic cookie flavors and sweet breads at the dessert shop.

Visit mauicookielab.com to learn more.

Another breakfast buffet option

Ala Moana Hotel by Mantra recently reopened Café 410, offering guests a bountiful breakfast buffet that’s available 6:30-10 a.m. Mondays-Fridays and 7-10:30 a.m. Saturdays-Sundays. With nearly 20 food selections, the breakfast buffet costs $24.50 per adult and $15 for children.

Diners can choose from an array of hot and cold breakfast items, baked goods and fresh tropical fruits. The selection includes everything from local favorites like Portuguese sausage and corned beef hash to bacon, scrambled eggs, potatoes, pancakes, fried chicken and hamburger steak. Drink choices include Starbucks coffee, Tazo tea, orange juice and milk.

To learn more, call 808-955-4811.

Mugen’s new 11-course menu

Mugen, Hawaii’s fine-dining experience located within ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki, recently introduced a new seasonal tasting menu carefully curated by chef Jason Yamaguchi. The menu highlights world-class ingredients that are globally sourced.

Mugen’s new 11-course tasting menu costs $225 per person with an optional wine pairing for $110. It changes regularly, based on the availability of rare ingredients and the season. A current sample of dishes diners can look forward to includes Sasanian osetra caviar (andagi, crème fraiche, cured yolk), Dutch asparagus (black truffle, edamame, sakura vinaigrette), Parisienne gnocchi (Sweet Land Farm tomme, petite basil, sauce vierge) and Miyazaki A5, to name a few.

In addition to the new spring tasting menu, Mugen also introduced an exclusive event—a sunset champagne and caviar hour. The event includes an hour for up to two guess to enjoy the Waikiki sunset, a flute of champagne and caviar service, as well as exclusive access to ESPACIO’s rooftop infinity pool deck. The experience costs $125 per person and can be booked through OpenTable (dinner service is not included). To learn more, visit mugenwaikiki.com or call 808-377-2247 to make reservations.

Celebrating Aloha Friday

Every Friday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests can celebrate the end of the week at Waikiki Food Hall’s Aloha Friday Kanikapila. Guests can dine with live Hawaiian music by Nathan Nahinu and various guests. Waikiki Food Hall is located in Royal Hawaiian Center’s Building C on the third level above The Cheesecake Factory. The food hall is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. every day. Waikiki Food Hall vendors include Honolulu Burger Co., Meataly Boys, Five Star Shrimp, Potama, Tap Bar and more. To learn more, visit waikikifoodhall.com or follow the venue on Instagram (@waikikifoodhall).