Man, 30, faces murder charge in attack on Fort Street Mall security guard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man, 30, faces murder charge in attack on Fort Street Mall security guard

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
    Razi Ali White

A 30-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old security guard who was attacked with a metal water bottle on Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu. Read more

