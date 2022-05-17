Man, 30, faces murder charge in attack on Fort Street Mall security guard

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 30-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old security guard who was attacked with a metal water bottle on Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu. Read more

A 30-year-old man is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a 58-year-old security guard who was attacked with a metal water bottle on Fort Street Mall in downtown Honolulu.

Razi Ali White sat in a chair with his arms folded in the cellblock at Honolulu District Court during his initial appearance before Judge Tracy Fukui on Monday on a second-degree murder charge in Michael Stubbs’ death. A Honolulu medical examiner determined Stubbs’ cause of death as blunt force trauma and classified the manner of death as a homicide.

White is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The attack occurred shortly after 5:25 p.m. May 3 near Pioneer Plaza.

According to court documents, Stubbs, an Allied Universal security guard who worked at the plaza, told his partner he was with an uncooperative man and that she should call police. But about a minute later Stubbs contacted her via radio and told her to cancel the 911 call because the man was leaving. Stubbs’ partner then saw the man hit Stubbs in the head with a purple metal water bottle.

The security guard collapsed to the ground, hitting his face on the brick walkway, according to court documents. The assailant fled the scene.

Stubbs was transported to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, sustaining skull fractures and severe brain trauma. He died at the hospital Thursday.

Initially, police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. But he was released from custody and is no longer a suspect after police said he had been misidentified by a witness.

Police arrested White on Friday in Iwilei. Officers also arrested him on an $11,000 bench warrant for a separate petty misdemeanor criminal property damage and theft case.

Security guard Naomi Kanakaole, who worked alongside Stubbs for the past three years, said Stubbs was previously attacked by a person who pushed him down concrete stairs near Pioneer Plaza, resulting in injuries to his left shoulder and elbow.

Kanakaole said Stubbs was like a brother to her and that he always helped people in distress. “He’s going to be missed,” she said.

To assist Stubbs’ family with funeral expenses, visit 808ne.ws/michaelstubbs.