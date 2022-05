Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

TMT could make news with major discoveries; Unfair to charge tourists higher fees than locals; Trump should be taken off Hawaii’s ballots. Read more

The headline from Event Horizon Telescope, “Astronomers reveal first image of the black hole at the heart of our galaxy,” made news across the planet.

The Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) has the potential to generate similar breaking-news discoveries in the future, bringing scientific prestige to our state.

However, a small number of activists (not protectors) have made it their life mission to stop this development. These extremists will not compromise, and seem to believe that everyone else is wrong when proposing a telescope with extraordinary power.

In addition, politically motivated candidates catering for votes provide support for this position.

I fear Hawaii will throw away this rare opportunity.

Jim Wolfe

Nuuanu

Rising prices mean no lei on Mother’s Day

As I enjoyed Mother’s Day brunch in a crowded Hawaii Kai restaurant, I looked around and noticed that during our 90-minute stay I saw only two lei. These were local families, but no lei?

I, too, was guilty. I bought my mom an anthurium, rather than buy a lei that costs as much, if not more, than my lunch. I’m not talking about just high-end lei, but even common lei are so pricey.

Cost has everything to do with the custom of lei-giving disappearing from the cultural landscape. Lei has become very expensive, too expensive. But the lei industry is not solely to blame; its costs are also high, and lei makers struggle to keep the price down and still make money.

Perhaps it is time to think about some state subsidy of the lei industry — helping to keep the cost down and bring back the widespread lei culture that was once one of the very good things about Hawaii.

Athena DeRasmo

Hawaii Kai

Unfair to charge tourists higher fees than locals

I’m writing in regard to having tourists pay much higher rates than residents. Hotels and golf, for example.

I did a sample for golf rates. Ko Olina charges $245 for a nonguest tourist and $215 for a tourist guest. Locals pay $95.

Ewa Beach Golf Club charges $125 to $175 for nonresidents, and $55 to $74 for locals. Ted Makalena Golf Course fees are $86 for tourists and $26 for locals.

Charging only tourists to access Diamond Head is another strike that I call price discrimination (“Some visitors turned away from Diamond Head on first day of new reservation system,” Star-Advertiser, May 13).

In Washington state, we have a Discover Pass, in which everybody pays to utilize outdoor resources. I don’t mind paying to access these beautiful sites, but tourists aren’t the only ones putting pressure on the environment.

David Akizuki

Issaquah, Wash.

Trump should be taken off Hawaii’s ballots

The judge in the Marjorie Taylor Greene trial established criteria for an elected official to have engaged in the Jan. 6 insurrection (“Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection, judge says,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 6).

The judge listed “physical efforts, contribution of personal services or capital, issuance of directives or marching orders, transmissions of intelligence, or even statements of encouragement.”

As such, I appeal to Hawaii’s chief elections officer to perform his duty under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Disqualify former President Donald Trump from Hawaii’s ballot due to his engagement and role in the insurrection as an elected official.

Trump’s refusal to act to stop the insurrection gave “aid and comfort to the enemy.” Only in some alternative universe is he eligible to be on the ballot in Hawaii for elected office. Call and email the chief elections officer. Hawaii has an opportunity to lead.

Christopher P. Fishkin

Kihei, Maui

Be careful about labeling criminal acts

Labeling perpetrators of criminal acts with ideological leanings has taken on a significant impact in the reporting of mass shooting incidents. Mass shooting suspect Payton Gendron has been labeled a “white supremacist” by the media based upon early information they have acquired. The incident has been labeled a hate crime by government authorities.

The adverse impact of labeling criminals as “white supremacists,” a term that is routinely used by the mainstream media and politicians, encourages an unjustified and unproven correlation of acts of violence and those who have differing political views. Simply labeling opposing political entities as being racists, bigots, misogynists and white supremacists without proof is harmful and unwarranted.

Since every heinous criminal act involves a perpetrator with unique motives, it might be better to examine evidence uncovered by law enforcement investigations before drawing factual conclusions about the rationales for criminal acts.

John Tamashiro

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter