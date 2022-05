Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Solar better choice than Hu Honua for energy; Cash-bail reform would make system better; Hilton should pay for Kalia Road mitigation. Read more

In response to your pro Hu Honua editorial, I would like to point out why Hu Honua is all wrong for Hawaii (“Hu Honua can fit in energy future,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 16).

Hawaii’s energy goal is to be 100% renewable energy, meaning no new greenhouse gas emissions.

Hu Honua is not renewable. It would burn eucalyptus trees, emitting tons of CO2 daily.

Its president, Warren Lee, has said he will replant trees, but has never presented a definite plan to do so.

Solar with batteries, on the other hand, emits no CO2, is always on and does not pollute our air, aquifer and ocean.

Furthermore, as the future energy source, solar provides excellent jobs in owning companies, installation and maintenance.

Last but not least, Hu Honua’s electricity would cost Hawaii residents triple what solar will cost.

Hu Honua is all wrong for Hawaii. We must let our legislators, governor, councils and newspapers know that.

Mark Koppel

Hakalau, Hawaii island

Cash-bail reform would make system better

Many aspects of our criminal legal system are broken and that includes the use of cash bail (“Hawaii legislative bill removing cash bail for nonviolent crimes draws opposition,” Star-Advertiser, May 6). Cash bail is a two-tiered system in which those who have the financial means to pay are released from pretrial detention, while those lacking the money languish in jail.

House Bill 1567 is a very modest, incremental step to move away from this system. Think of a young adult with no previous criminal record who gets charged with a nonviolent misdemeanor. This bill would allow them to be released and not be incarcerated for weeks and even months while awaiting trial.

This can change the trajectory of peoples’ lives from revolving in and out of the system by providing them access to their jobs, family and community supports. Moving from a purely punitive model to community-based solutions is imperative to fix our broken system where no one feels truly safe.

Lee Curran

Waianae

Hilton should pay for Kalia Road mitigation

Regarding Kalia Road (“Closure of Kalia Road proposed for redevelopment of Fort DeRussy in Waikiki,” Star-Advertiser, May 16): Seriously, there was no mention of the massive overbuild of the Hilton property, which has darkened the entrance to Waikiki and screwed up airflow and ocean views for neighbors up to the hillsides, not to mention traffic jams, night and day, at the major access point.

Also, Hilton has plans to build out the tiny section left where the shuttered Kobe Steakhouse sits.

If anything, Hilton should be responsible for any additional rerouting infrastructure, maintenance and repairs. Did anyone notice the recent water main break right there in front of the Wailana, across the street from the Hilton? This is a no-brainer.

How was Hilton able to overbuild on the site of the former Waikikian Hotel? The company originally promised and showed us plans for a terraced low- rise, a la the Halekulani. Maybe insider lobbying of legislators had something to do with that.

Margaret Murchie

Kahala

Abortion article filled with inaccurate claims

Maybe you couldn’t find a better anti-abortion article, but the commentary by Chris Talgo of the Heartland Institute was an embarrassment (“What happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned?,” Star-Advertiser, May 16).

The article is rife with lies, exaggerated claims and factual inaccuracies.

He said, “Nothing is stopping her from traveling (or moving) to” another state to obtain an abortion. Really? How about money? How about access? How about keeping a job?

There are many differences among states, but possessing different rights is not one. Never mind removing a right that’s existed for 50 years.

To say that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito only intended this rule to apply exclusively to abortion is ridiculous. Once the right to privacy no longer exists, any assault on other rights is possible.

Then the clincher: “The left’s mantra of ‘the ends justify the means.’” That’s rich. Like holding a Supreme Court nomination open for a year or naming a justice right before an election? All to guarantee an anti-abortion court with which the majority of the country disagrees? Talgo is fooling no one.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

Weapons for death, but no money for formula

The juxtaposition of images on Monday’s Star-Advertiser’s editorial page begs this comment: Our nation can manufacture and export billions of dollars in weapons for death. Our nation cannot manufacture enough baby formula for life.

Women, the family planners and nurturers of life, are told not to make any baby formula recipe at home. Yet our nation appears to be on the verge of taking away family planning and women’s health rights and force pro-choice into becoming pro-life.

Jean Stromberg

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter