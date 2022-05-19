comscore Kaiser Permanente’s Hawaii mental health clinicians strike | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaiser Permanente’s Hawaii mental health clinicians strike

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mental health clinicians picketed in front of Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center on Wednesday to press for better compensation packages.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mental health clinicians picketed in front of Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center on Wednesday to press for better compensation packages.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM About two dozen mental health clinicians picketed in front of Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center on Wednesday. The three-day strike was launched amid stalled contract negotiations with Kaiser Permanente.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    About two dozen mental health clinicians picketed in front of Kaiser Moanalua Medical Center on Wednesday. The three-day strike was launched amid stalled contract negotiations with Kaiser Permanente.

The proposed compensation package would make it hard for Kaiser to attract and retain mental health professionals, according to the employees. Read more

Previous Story
3 former top Honolulu city officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict

Scroll Up