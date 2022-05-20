comscore Most private schools’ graduations limit attendance, mandate masks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Most private schools’ graduations limit attendance, mandate masks

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 p.m.

Graduation season for Hawaii’s private schools kicks off this week, and most are limiting guests and asking attendees to wear protective masks indoors over worries about rising COVID-19 cases. Read more

Previous Story
Korean firm bids to buy Makaha Valley resort site

Scroll Up