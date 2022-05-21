comscore Nolan Espinda, former head of Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety, remembered as dedicated official | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Nolan Espinda, former head of Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety, remembered as dedicated official

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2015 Nolan Espinda started his career in state government as a recreation specialist at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in 1983. He worked his way up through the department, serving as warden of the Oahu Community Correctional Center, the Waiawa Correctional Facility and Halawa Correctional Facility.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2015

    Nolan Espinda started his career in state government as a recreation specialist at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in 1983. He worked his way up through the department, serving as warden of the Oahu Community Correctional Center, the Waiawa Correctional Facility and Halawa Correctional Facility.

Former Department of Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda was remembered Friday as a dedicated public servant who gave nearly 40 years of his life to the corrections profession, a tough task that required him to balance the rights of inmates with public safety and politics. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii electric-vehicle sales charged ahead in first quarter

Scroll Up