Nolan Espinda, former head of Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety, remembered as dedicated official
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:20 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2015
Nolan Espinda started his career in state government as a recreation specialist at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in 1983. He worked his way up through the department, serving as warden of the Oahu Community Correctional Center, the Waiawa Correctional Facility and Halawa Correctional Facility.