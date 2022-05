Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team finished in 11th place in the eastern semifinals of the ICSA Coed National Championship in New Orleans on Friday.

The Rainbows were in 17th place after the first day of competition and made a strong comeback led by Bastien Rasse and Devon Stapleton, who finished in the top five in three of their four races and finished first in one race.

Hawaii finished with 248 points and needed to finish in the top nine to make the cut.

While the coed team finished the season, the Rainbow Wahine will sail on Monday in the national semifinals.

UH Hilo’s Mathieowetz earns honor

Hawaii Hilo’s men’s tennis player Luca Mathieowetz was named to the CoSIDA’s 2022 All-District Men’s At-Large Team.

The sophomore had an overall record of 11-2 and is one of four PacWest players who were chosen for the selection.