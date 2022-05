Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city Department of Parks and Recreation is asking the public to assist in its “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” effort at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Some 38,000 lei are needed to adorn each grave with the return of the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony, a tradition since 1949, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 30.

The public may gather to sew lei, donate plumeria and other flowers, and drop-off finished lei on various days and sites.

Most of the lei-sewing sites are scheduled for Friday:

>> 9 a.m.-noon at Kailua, Kilauea, Waianae, Waiau and Waipahu district parks; and Makua Ali‘i Senior Center

>>10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale

Lei may also be dropped off from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday at all city and federal department fire stations.

Other drop-off sites open on Friday:

>> 8 a.m.-noon at the Frank Fasi Municipal Building

>> 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kailua, Makiki, Waialua, Waianae and Waipahu district parks; Ala Wai Community Park and Makua Ali‘i Senior Center

>> 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Kapolei Hale and Honolulu Hale

On Saturday, lei may be dropped off from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Punchbowl.

For more information and a full list of sites, go to bit.ly/MayorsMemorialDay.

Students asked to help name camera for moon

The International Lunar Observatory Association Hawai‘i is inviting students statewide to help name one of its first cameras to be launched to the moon, where it will capture some of the first images of the Milky Way galaxy from a lunar perspective.

The contest runs until Thursday. The organization’s ILO-X mission will commence later this year as an international endeavor. The mission involves two cameras, one narrow-field and one wide-field, but students are being asked to name just the narrow-field camera.

Because Hawaii is the home of ILOA, the name should “reflect the aloha and kuleana we feel towards the people here who support us every day,” its announcement said.

Teachers have been asked to engage their students in lunar exploration and propose a name via a form at 808ne.ws/mooncamera, accompanied by a reason for that name. One name per form and an unlimited number of names per class will be accepted. Photos and videos to support the proposals are suggested but not required. Classes can be within a public, private, charter or homeschool.

Both cameras were designed and built in Canada by Canadensys Aerospace Corporation. They will be launched from Florida via Intuitive Machines IM-1 Lander aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The primary goal of the ILOA Hawai‘i, an interglobal enterprise incorporated as a nonprofit in 2007, is to expand human understanding of the cosmos through observation from the moon. For more, visit iloa.org.

Voices of Aloha concert features Hawaiian songs

Voices of Aloha, a choral ensemble from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, will give a free concert featuring Hawaiian songs from 6 to 7:15 p.m. May 29 at Waialae Baptist Church.

Directed by Angie Delight, the choir will perform favorite Hawaiian songs, including: “Lei Aloha Lei Makamae,” “Waimea Lullaby,” “Queen’s Jubilee/Aloha ‘Oe,” “Ku‘u Pua I Paoakalani” and other songs by Queen Lili‘uokalani.

The church is located at 1047 21st Ave.

For more information, email voicesofaloha@gmail.com.

Waikiki hotel presents wedding showcase

Couples and wedding planners are invited to attend the Love at Leahi Wedding Extravaganza, a showcase of wedding vendors, May 31 at the Queen Kap‘iolani Hotel.

The event is free and will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at 150 Kapahulu Ave. Attendees may enter a drawing to win a two-night stay at the hotel, and for the first 30 entrants, swag bags of items from participating vendors will be available.

Dozens of wedding planners, photographers, artists, musicians, caterers and other specialists will include Plandosee, The Best Hawaii Wedding, Dave Miyamoto Photography, Imaginewurks, Exquisite Vibes Entertainment, A Cake Life, Aloha Artisans, Elias/Kahu Parker, Jacque Rojas, Lily Rose and more.

Attendees also can preview the Kapi‘olani Hotel’s Leahi Room & Lanai, an open-air ballroom and outdoor lanai with views of Diamond Head, as a possible wedding site.

For information, call 808-931-4424 or go to queenkapiolani.com.