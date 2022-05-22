comscore Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Kids Camps set to return | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Kids Camps set to return

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

After a three-year absence, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball Kids Camps return to the Manoa campus. Read more

Previous Story
Short-handed Hawaii baseball team clinches winning record in Big West
Next Story
Television and radio - May 22, 2022

Scroll Up