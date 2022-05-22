Hawaii men’s basketball team’s Kids Camps set to return

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After a three-year absence, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball Kids Camps return to the Manoa campus. Read more

After a three-year absence, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball Kids Camps return to the Manoa campus.

The camps were last held in 2019, preceding the pandemic’s safety-health restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Three Rainbow Warrior-administered camps will be offered to ages 6-17.

The Monday-through-Thursday camps are scheduled for:

>> June 13-16

>> June 20-23

>> Aug. 2-5.

Each camp is priced at $275 per participant.

Campers will receive an Adidas camp T-shirt and camp photograph, as well as individual instruction, group interaction and game experience.

Campers must bring a basketball, shoes, athletic clothing, lunchbox and water bottle.

For information, contact Dominic Drury at 808-956-6501 or druryd@hawaii.edu.

Check-in is at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. No walk-up registrations will be accepted.

Local surfers advance at Sydney Surf Pro

Four surfers with Hawaii ties advanced on Saturday at the GWM Sydney Surf Pro at Manly Beach, Australia.

Brodi Sale and Imaikalani deVault advanced on the men’s side into the round of 16, while Luana Silva and Keala Tomoda-Bannert advanced to the quarterfinals on the women’s side. Moana Jones Wong and Zoe McDougall were also in the women’s round of 16, but were eliminated.