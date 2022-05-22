Hawaii tennis player Andre Ilagan is earning the respect of teammates, nationally ranked players
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan hit during a recent workout. Ilagan is just the second Rainbow Warrior in program history to compete in the NCAA singles championships.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Andre Ilagan rose to prominence in the national rankings with a run to the semifinals of the ITA All-American tournament in Tulsa, Okla., in October.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Andre Ilagan shared a laugh with head coach Joel Kusnierz at UH.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree