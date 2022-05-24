Sports Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan comes up short at NCAA tennis tournament By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The most successful season in Hawaii men’s tennis ended on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The most successful season in Hawaii men’s tennis ended on Monday. Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan fell to Alabama’s Filip Planinsek 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2 in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Singles Championships at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at Champaign, Ill., on Monday. Ilagan, who celebrated a decorated high school career at Farrington, was the second Rainbow Warrior to even make it as far as the national championships. Ilagan got off to a hot start with a 3-1 lead in the opening set before Planinsek won five games in a row. He had his moments in the second set as well, leading 40-0 with three set points at 6-5 before his opponent scored four in a row to force a tiebreaker. The Crimson Tide player had two match points in the tiebreaker but Ilagan turned the tables with four in a row, including a forehand winner to tie things up. Planinsek broke Ilagan twice in the third set to advance to the second round. Ilagan finishes the season with a slew of honors, including Hawaii’s Bonham Award and being named Big West Player of the Year. Andreas Weber was the last Rainbow Warrior to play in the the NCAA championships. Weber also lost in the first round, falling 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (8) in 2007. Ilagan, a junior, expects to make a run at the national tournament next year. Previous Story Late birdies help Japan’s Hanaka Shiozumi win Jennie K. title