Incoming Honolulu police chief’s son charged with misdemeanor assault, awaiting trial on felony theft charges

The son of incoming Honolulu police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan was charged with misdemeanor assault today, after he was arrested Tuesday at Ala Moana Beach Park for allegedly attacking a 33-year-old man with a hand tool, according to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Zane Michael Batalona Logan, 36, was arrested Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Ala Moana Blvd. after police responded to a 911 call of two men arguing in the middle of a street. He was originally arrested on suspicion of felony assault.

A 41-year-old female acquaintance who was with him, Leann Brandt, was charged with one count of first-degree terroristic threatening for allegedly telling the 33-year-old she would kill him with a razor blade, according to police.

Zane Logan is being held on $1,000 bail and if convicted faces up to one year in jail. Brandt is facing a class C felony and up to 5 years in prison.

Logan is also awaiting trial on one count of felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $750 worth of electronics from Target at Ala Moana Center in March, according to prosecutors. Theft in the second degree is a class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Joe Logan was named Honolulu’s 12th Chief on Monday and held his first press conference Wednesday to disclose his son’s arrest and make it clear he would have nothing to do with the investigation.

Zane Michael Batalona Logan, has more than 40 prior arrests and citations since 2004.

In January 2020, he was charged in state court by felony information with promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree for possessing methamphetamine. A temporary restraining order brought by a 70-year-old University of Hawaii professor accused Logan of breaking into his apartment on multiple occasions and attacking his female tenant who was Logan’s ex-girlfriend.

The professor, Lawrence Boyd Jr., told the Star-Advertiser that Zane Logan “basically terrorized” him and his wife, including trying to set fire to his apartment door and throwing a surfboard through his lanai window on Christmas Eve, 2020.

“I have had a years-long problem with him and it also involves police inaction,” said Boyd. “Somehow he became involved with my tenant and he abused her.”

Boyd said there are 13 separate police reports detailing incidents between his tenant and Zane Logan.