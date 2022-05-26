comscore Thieves target East Oahu in smash-and-grabs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Thieves target East Oahu in smash-and-grabs

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo and Mark Ladao rbernardo@staradvertiser.com mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Restaurants in Aina Haina Shopping Center were broken into and robbed.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Restaurants in Aina Haina Shopping Center were broken into and robbed.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Norman Lee, owner of Jack's Restaurant, stood Wednesday in front of the damaged entry to the restaurant — one of three in Aina Haina broken into and robbed earlier in the day.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Norman Lee, owner of Jack’s Restaurant, stood Wednesday in front of the damaged entry to the restaurant — one of three in Aina Haina broken into and robbed earlier in the day.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Glenn Hayashi, acting assistant chief of HPD's Central Patrol Bureau, spoke about the burglaries of businesses in the East Oahu area during a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Glenn Hayashi, acting assistant chief of HPD’s Central Patrol Bureau, spoke about the burglaries of businesses in the East Oahu area during a news conference Wednesday at police headquarters.

Honolulu police are investigating a rash of early morning burglaries where perpetrators smashed glass doors and took cash registers at several small restaurants in East Honolulu. Read more

