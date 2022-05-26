Hawaii Hilo finishes with highest isle ranking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo finished with the highest ranking out of the schools based in Hawaii with fifth place in the Pacific West Conference Commissioner’s Cup.

The rankings are determined by averaging the finish of sports that each PacWest school offers. Points are totaled and divided by the athletic programs being offered by a campus.

The standings are released three times a year, for fall sports, winter sports and the final rankings at the end of the athletic year.

Hawaii Pacific came in eighth place and Chaminade placed 10th.