Hawaii Hilo finishes with highest isle ranking

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo finished with the highest ranking out of the schools based in Hawaii with fifth place in the Pacific West Conference Commissioner’s Cup. Read more

