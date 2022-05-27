Incoming police chief’s son allegedly terrorized Waikiki homeowner

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The incoming police chief’s son and the ex-girlfriend he was arrested with Tuesday allegedly brought violence and property damage to the Waikiki home of a 70-year-old retiree and his wife, who rented a room to the woman for six years.

In a Feb. 9, 2021, petition for a temporary restraining order, Lawrence W. Boyd detailed six incidents involving Zane Michael Batalona Logan allegedly threatening and attacking Leann “Jewels” Brandt and Boyd, setting fire to his door or breaking into his condo.

Logan is the son of retired Maj. Gen. Arthur “Joe” Logan, who was named Honolulu’s 12th police chief Monday.

Boyd, a 70-year-old retired faculty member from the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s Center for Labor Education and Research, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Zane Logan was well known to police in Waikiki, and one officer who responded to an incident “was on a first-name basis with him.”

He shared photos with the Star-Advertiser of Brandt with a black eye and security camera footage of Logan on his property. Logan was given a copy of Boyd’s petition for a restraining order by a police officer on March 8, 2021, at 10:56 a.m. at Logan’s mother’s house.

Boyd shared a text with the Star-Advertiser that he sent Logan’s mom, informing her of her son’s behavior and letting her know he would protect his family if he broke in again.

“I fear for my life and my family’s. If he approaches me, or is on the condo property I will disable him with mace and detain him for the police. I am 70 years old, my wife is in her sixties. I never thought I would be in this position,” Boyd wrote to Logan’s mother.

Logan has more than 40 prior arrests and citations since 2004.

In January 2020 he was charged in state court with third-degree promoting a dangerous drug for possessing methamphetamine. Boyd told the Star-Advertiser that Logan “”basically terrorized” him and his wife, including trying to set fire to his apartment door and throwing a surfboard through his lanai window on Christmas Eve 2020.

Brandt and Logan hooked up in early 2020, Boyd said, and prior to their relationship, Boyd and his wife had no problems with Brandt.

“My first real experience with him was when he assaulted her in front of our building and chased her into the lobby, she shut the door on him and he broke the lobby door glass,” said Boyd. “The police refused to charge him and the (condominium) board demanded that Jewels Brandt, my tenant, pay for it.”

In another incident, Boyd alleged that Logan was choking Brandt in the street outside his condo. Brandt got away and ran into the unit. Logan, whom Boyd described in court documents as “at least 6 feet tall, at least 200 lbs and very muscular,” ran into his door so hard he broke it.

Boyd said there are 13 separate police reports detailing incidents between Brandt and Logan.

Brandt refused to get a restraining order against Logan, but police told Boyd that he could petition the court for a protective order and he said a permanent order was granted in April 2021.

“After you seen her so badly beaten … my basic urge was that she was a woman who was being abused and needed sanctuary,” said Boyd.

According to state court documents, Boyd was walking his two small dogs at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 8, 2021, when Logan rode up on his bike from behind Boyd and suddenly stopped.

“He then said in a menacing voice, ‘l want to talk to you man to man.’ I felt threatened by him and felt that I could not leave but had to listen to him or he would hurt me,” said Boyd. After the conversation, Boyd said, he quickly returned to his condo and called the police, who told him that next time Logan confronted him like that, he should call the police, according to court documents.

In another confrontation, Logan told Boyd, “I’m going to f—- you up, old man.” There were issues serving Logan with the protective order, Boyd said, making it difficult for police to enforce it.

“I think I filed a half-dozen complaints of him violating the restraining order,” said Boyd. “If the permanent restraining order had been enforced, this would have all been stopped.”

Logan, 36, was arrested Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 1201 Ala Moana Blvd. after officers were dispatched when a 911 caller reported two men arguing in the middle of a street. He was originally arrested on suspicion of felony assault but charged with misdemeanor assault Thursday.

Brandt, 41, was charged with one count of first-­degree terroristic threatening for allegedly telling the 33-year-old she would kill him with a razor blade, according to police.

Logan is being held on $1,000 bail, and if convicted faces up to a year in jail. Brandt is facing a Class C felony and up to five years in prison. Logan is also awaiting trial on one count of felony theft for allegedly stealing more than $750 worth of electronics from Target at Ala Moana Center in March, according to prosecutors. Second-degree theft is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Boyd said he saw Brandt in recent weeks. He said she called him and asked whether she had left any shoes at his condo because she was walking around barefoot.

“I really thought she was going to die being out on the street,” said Boyd. “I saw her about a week ago, and she didn’t have any shoes.”