Incoming police chief’s son allegedly terrorized Waikiki homeowner

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
The incoming police chief’s son and the ex-girlfriend he was arrested with Tuesday allegedly brought violence and property damage to the Waikiki home of a 70-year-old retiree and his wife, who rented a room to the woman for six years. Read more

