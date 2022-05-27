comscore South African COVID-19 variants found in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

South African COVID-19 variants found in Hawaii

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.

The omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, currently the dominant lineages of the coronavirus circulating in South Africa, have recently been detected in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health. Read more

Surge in Hawaii's COVID-19 cases continues for 9th consecutive week

