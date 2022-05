Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The failure of politicians to make meaningful reforms on gun control in the face of continuing gun violence stems not from their commitment to the Second Amendment, but rather, their continued dependence on financial contributions from the National Rifle Association. Read more

Feds overstep in game room probes

According to Hawaii News Now, federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Honolulu police are increasing their efforts to shut down illegal game rooms.

According to the Homeland Security website, “DHS is responsible for counterterrorism, cybersecurity, aviation security, border security, port security, maritime security, administration and enforcement of our immigration laws, protection of our national leaders, protection of critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, detection of and protection against chemical, biological and nuclear threats to the homeland, and response to disasters.”

I don’t see anything about state gambling violations. DHS doesn’t seem to be doing much about immigration laws, and I doubt any of the game-room participants are national leaders who need protection. DHS is another federal agency that continues to overstep its boundaries.

James Pritchett

Pahoa, Hawaii island

Outlaw AR-15s, Kevlar vests

Do the lawmakers of America have any idea how many of us are sick and tired of their stock reply to the continuing gun violence here?

“Thoughts and prayers” are what they mouth to us, hoping it will let them off the hook and won’t have to do more to ease the heartbreak we all feel after the massacre of the innocents in Uvalde, Texas.

Do something. Outlaw the possession of AR-15s and Kevlar vests. Do the sellers even care to ask: What are you going to do with an AR-15 and a Kevlar vest? So many hearts are broken. Please do something other than accept money from supporters of the National Rifle Association.

Daci L. Armstrong

Kakaako

Politicians committed to NRA

The failure of politicians to make meaningful reforms on gun control in the face of continuing gun violence stems not from their commitment to the Second Amendment, but rather, their continued dependence on financial contributions from the National Rifle Association.

How can U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney objectively address gun reforms when he takes $13.6 million in contributions from the NRA? Is this the way democracy works? We need campaign finance reform and we need it now.

Michael Bornemann

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter