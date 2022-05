Democratic candidates address affordability and housing at state convention

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor discussed local issues regarding affordable housing and also weighed in on national conversations such as abortion rights at the Hawaii Democratic Party’s state convention Friday. Read more

The conference reconvenes today with debate on the Democratic Party rules and platform. There also will be speeches throughout the day from current elected officials including Gov. David Ige.

All four Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor — Sherry Menor- McNamara, Keith Amemiya, Ikaika Anderson and Sylvia Luke — came together in an opening day candidates forum with affordable housing at the forefront of the conversation. The main topics of discussion were the $600 million infusion from the state Legislature for the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to get Native Hawaiians off the homestead waiting list, and solutions for the lack of affordable housing.

Luke, who is a state representative serving the Makiki area and is chair of the powerful Finance Committee, said the budget just passed by the Legislature included over $1 billion for Native Hawaiians.

“Many people have said the budget is a reflection of your values,” Luke said. “What I did and what the state Legislature did is look at the needs of Native Hawaiians first.”

Anderson, former Honolulu City Council chair, and Luke advocated for DHHL to utilize the funds for rental projects. “Rentals is where it’s at for our Native Hawaiians because there are so many who cannot qualify for a mortgage for so many reasons,” he said. “We’ve got to provide rental units for these folks.”

Amemiya, executive director of the Central Pacific Bank Foundation, added that he is the only candidate who has a comprehensive housing plan that would first go after illegal short-term rentals and then work on building infrastructure for housing, utilizing federal and state funds.

He and Anderson discussed implementing increased taxes on vacant homes.

Menor-McNamara, president of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, focused her remarks on boosting Hawaii’s economy.

“My focus will be on economic recovery supporting the small businesses, investing in education and workforce development, and expanding opportunity,” she said.

All candidates except Luke said they support implementing term limits for state legislators.

“Our elected officials have become arrogant, out of touch and not responsive to the needs of working families across the state,” Amemiya said.

However, Luke was concerned that term limits would inhibit neighbor islands from being heard because she said neighbor islands gain power by the seniority of their representatives and senators.

Candidates for governor Lt. Gov. Josh Green and Vicky Cayetano also discussed similar issues in a separate forum. Notably, U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, who recently announced his candidacy for governor, was not present. He will speak at the convention today, but in his capacity as a member of Congress.

Green said he wants to see more housing in the state, adding that strong enforcement on illegal vacation rentals would increase the housing inventory. He also said that health and economic disparities for Native Hawaiians also need to be addressed.

“There’s been so much of a lack of trust and commitment to the Hawaiian people that there’s a disconnect between what we all want to see, which is a Hawaii that thrives for all of our children, and the unkept promises,” Green said.

He added that affordable housing was his top priority and he would be willing to use an executive order, if elected, to address it. He used the tiny-home project that he recently helped spearhead to address homelessness as an example of an innovative solution that could be further utilized.

Cayetano, a business owner and former first lady, said the lack of housing could be addressed by first looking at how government functions. She said she wants to fix the permitting systems and “red tape” that she said delay construction, making housing developments a lengthy process as well as more expensive.

“You’ve got to address the infrastructure of state government,” she said.

“You’ve got to bring the departments that work together that are key to delivering this commitment to be able to collaborate together. … You need to work with developers and address the issues that are so critical.”

All candidates for lieutenant governor said they support protecting abortion rights and continuing to strengthen Hawaii’s gun control laws in the wake of recent mainland mass shootings.

Amemiya added that beyond gun control laws, he wants to add more mental health services.

“Many of these shooters are not well, they need help,” he said. “We don’t have enough mental health treatment facilities across the state.”

The state primary election is on Aug. 13.