comscore ‘Weed and Seed’ program planned for Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘Weed and Seed’ program planned for Waikiki

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A virtual town hall meeting held Thursday addressed public safety and homelessness in Waikiki. Above, beachgoers walked Thursday along Kalakaua Avenue near the Honolulu Police Department substation.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A virtual town hall meeting held Thursday addressed public safety and homelessness in Waikiki. Above, beachgoers walked Thursday along Kalakaua Avenue near the Honolulu Police Department substation.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Boarded and graffiti-ridden windows are seen at the former Moose McGillycuddy’s Pub and Cafe on Lewers Street, an area that has become a hot spot for crime in Waikiki.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Boarded and graffiti-ridden windows are seen at the former Moose McGillycuddy’s Pub and Cafe on Lewers Street, an area that has become a hot spot for crime in Waikiki.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said the multiagency program, which seeks to “weed out” criminals from a particular district and then “seed” communities by investing in social and economic revitalization, has led to many arrests in the Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama areas. Read more

Previous Story
U.S. visitors to Hawaii in April top 2019 levels for 12th consecutive month

Scroll Up